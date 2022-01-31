Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $256.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.90 million. AZEK reported sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.19 on Monday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

