Head-To-Head Contrast: Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) & Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.04 $50.87 million $1.13 42.35 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

