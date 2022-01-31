BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $66.10 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $66.10 million and $1.77 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.11 or 0.06708386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.93 or 0.99812856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

