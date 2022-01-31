Velas Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $532.48 million and $8.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004055 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000265 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,255,511,503 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

