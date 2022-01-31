MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $148,423.68 and approximately $392.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00108267 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

