Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.50 or 0.06733870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,897.12 or 1.00004166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

