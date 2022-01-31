EasyFi Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $304,878.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00108267 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.