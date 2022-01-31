nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.50 or 0.06733870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,897.12 or 1.00004166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006721 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

