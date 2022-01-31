AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $5.55 million and $5,211.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

