Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. 425,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

