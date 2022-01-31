Netbox Coin Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $607,131.13 and approximately $95,543.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,575,217 coins and its circulating supply is 78,790,118 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

