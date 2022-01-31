PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 911,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,261. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PVH by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

