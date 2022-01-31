$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 599,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,515. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

