Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $852.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $845.80 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

MIDD stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.07. 553,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,198. Middleby has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

