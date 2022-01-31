Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.59 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. 2,016,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $120.42 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

