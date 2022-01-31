$590.08 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $590.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $603.90 million. Woodward posted sales of $537.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 29,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 121,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. 366,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,828. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.