Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report $42.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $183.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $197.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REPX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 30,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,679. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

