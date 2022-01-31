Nabox (NABOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,316,904,620 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

