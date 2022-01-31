Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $375.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $370.10 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 470,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,676. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

