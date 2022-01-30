Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce sales of $21.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

