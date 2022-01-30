$906.43 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $906.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.44 million to $1.04 billion. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

