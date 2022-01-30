Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $316,965.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00096364 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

