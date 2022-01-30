Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $961.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.65 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

SAVE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 8,355,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,031. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

