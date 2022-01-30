Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $40.54 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $130.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 278,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

