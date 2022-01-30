Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report $8.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

TARS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 23,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $522,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

