Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $10.05 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $84,507.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 18,619,448 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

