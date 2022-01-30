ZClassic Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $810,156.48 and $4,979.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00242477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00078872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.