SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $108.09 million and $2.17 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

