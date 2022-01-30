OST Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. OST has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $30,508.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108160 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.