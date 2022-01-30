Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Koppers reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

KOP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 78,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

