$57.51 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce sales of $57.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.78 million and the highest is $58.25 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $233.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,200,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

