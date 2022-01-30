Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of VC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. 343,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

