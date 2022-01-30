Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of VC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. 343,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71.
In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
