Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 597,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

