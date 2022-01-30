V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VFC traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,681,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,844. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
