V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,681,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,844. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.