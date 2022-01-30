Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRD remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.