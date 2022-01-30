$106.63 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $106.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.40 million and the lowest is $105.70 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $408.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $456.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $7.48 on Tuesday, hitting $198.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,699. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

