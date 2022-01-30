Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
