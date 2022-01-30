Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSMG stock remained flat at $$1.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

