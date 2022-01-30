UREEQA Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $2,673.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.