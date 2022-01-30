The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $24.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 8,795,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

