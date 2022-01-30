GeyserCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $10,446.58 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.00 or 1.69999999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,666,041 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

