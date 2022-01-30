Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.01. 1,415,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,848. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.