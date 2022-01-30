Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

IGNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,901. Ignyte Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

