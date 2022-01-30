Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Declines By 42.5%

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 8,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.