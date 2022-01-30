Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Decreases By 46.9%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KL Acquisition by 167.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KL Acquisition by 174.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 882,147 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in KL Acquisition by 278.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 630,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 464,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in KL Acquisition by 37.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAQ remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,251. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

