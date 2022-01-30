Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 3,850,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

