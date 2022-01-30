Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.