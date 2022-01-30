Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $2.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

DRI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,757. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

