-$1.03 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.22). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 66,441 shares of company stock worth $438,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

