Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $4,017,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

