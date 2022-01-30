Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 57.6% in January

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,703. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

